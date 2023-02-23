Bexar DA investigator resigns amid investigation into kissing of intern, inappropriate workplace behavior

SAN ANTONIO – An investigator with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office resigned this month amid allegations that he repeatedly kissed an intern and made unwanted advances toward her, personnel paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

Sergeant Investigator Jaime Aleman resigned on Feb. 6, weeks after county officials first became aware that a volunteer intern had accused Aleman of improper workplace behavior.

The woman told officials Aleman repeatedly texted her to come to his office, repeatedly asked her to go to lunch and repeatedly kissed her on the head.

At one point Aleman asked the woman if he made her feel uncomfortable, a three-page memo detailing the DA office’s investigation of Aleman states.

The woman provided officials with text messages between her and Aleman last month.

During an interview on Jan. 11, Aleman admitted to texting the woman four separate times to come to his office, hugging her from the side and kissing her on the head.

He said he no longer had the text messages between him and the woman because he had deleted the messages and her contact information.

Aleman resigned via a handwritten note the same day a meeting was scheduled to address the allegations against him.

Aleman had worked for the DA’s office since May 2019.

He previously served as a reserve officer with the Blanco Police Department after working for the San Antonio Police Department for 33 years, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show.

Messages sent to two email addresses listed for Aleman from KSAT were returned as undeliverable.