Man killed in North Side shooting identified, ME’s office says William Shinn, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting last week on the North Side has been identified.
The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.
William Shinn, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Salim Ben Abidi, 22, was taken into custody on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, Bexar County court records show. Abidi was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond. Salim Abidi's booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
According to an SAPD preliminary report, witnesses told police they saw Abidi flee into a nearby residence. Officers later set a perimeter, and the Street Crimes Unit and SWAT located Abidi.
Abidi was eventually called out of the residence and taken into custody without further incident, police said.
