Former Schertz police officer arrested on charges of sexual assault, DPS says

SCHERTZ, Texas – A former Schertz police officer was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant for Alberto De La Torre’s arrest just before noon, DPS said.

De La Torre, 31, was terminated from his position on Nov. 18 due to a complaint, which sparked a sexual assault and official oppression investigation, the Schertz Police Department said in a previous news release.

De La Torre worked as a K-9 officer and had been with the department since September 2020.

According to the Texas Commission On Law Enforcement (TCOLE) website, De La Torre previously worked as a Maverick County Constable (August 2016-February 2017). He later joined the Converse Police Department in February 2017 before he moved to Schertz PD in September 2020.

The Texas Rangers assisted the Schertz Police Department in its investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

A Guadalupe County judge set De La Torre’s bond at $250,000.

