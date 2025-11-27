Schertz police officer fired amid sexual assault, official oppression investigation Texas Rangers are investigating this case; unclear what charges could be filed Schertz Police Department headquarters. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz Police officer has been fired after being accused of sexual assault and official oppression, according to the department.
Alberto De La Torre was terminated from his position on Nov. 18 due to a complaint, which sparked an investigation, the department said. He worked with the department’s K-9 officer and had been with
Schertz PD since September 2020.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation. It’s unclear what charges the former officer could possibly face.
“Officers’ rights are important, but so is protecting the public we took an oath to serve and preserving the integrity and public trust of our organization,” said Schertz Police Chief James Lowery.
The department stated that De La Torre is innocent until proven guilty through the judicial process.
