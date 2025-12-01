SAPD identifies suspect arrested in connection with North Side murder investigation

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a suspect arrested in connection with a North Side murder investigation.

Salim Ben Abidi, 22, was taken into custody over the weekend on a murder charge, Bexar County court records show.

Abidi was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond, jail records indicate.

Abidi’s arrest stems from a shooting that happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, witnesses told police that they saw Abidi flee into a nearby residence.

Officers later set a perimeter, and the Street Crimes Unit and SWAT located Abidi, the report states.

Abidi was eventually called out of the residence and taken into custody without further incident, police said.

