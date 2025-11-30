‘I won’t stop’: Mother still waiting for her son’s murderer to be caught, nine years later

SAN ANTONIO – Nine years after a man was shot and killed in a road rage incident, his mother is still searching for answers.

Lori Rocha’s son, Aaron Rocha, was just 25 years old when he was in the car with another person driving on Nov. 26, 2016. The driver of the car Aaron was in and another driver got into a road rage altercation.

The driver of the other vehicle shot into the car Aaron was in multiple times. Aaron and the driver were both hit and Aaron ultimately died from the shooting

“It’s frustrating because the person could possibly still be hurting other people,” Lori Rocha said.

For years, Lori Rocha asked the community to come forward with any information they Have from Nov 26, 2016 on Heubner near NW Military Dr around 2:30 am.

Lori said within the last year, the detective on her son’s case says part of the road rage incident may have happened on Blanco and Churchill Estates near the Shell gas station on the corner.

“I won’t stop,” Lori Rocha said. “Nine years, twenty years, however long I have breath, I’ll be doing this.”

Other parents who have lost children and have unsolved cases showed up to the corner of Blanco and Churchill Estates to advocate for Lori and Aaron.

“We feel each other, we know each other’s feelings, the grief, the heartache,” Kerri Barrera said.

They all just want the suspects found in each of their children’s cases.

“It’s a great feeling to support each other,” Eddie Gonzales said. “That’s why we get together this way.”

