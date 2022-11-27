Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil

Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death.

Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.

“I need that relief to know someone’s being held accountable because my son was an innocent person,” Lori said.

She regularly visits the area where he was shot, holding a sign that reads “Justice for Aaron” with hopes that someone with information comes forward. She spent Saturday evening leading a vigil with other parents who lost their children in unsolved homicides. One of the parents is James Hernandez, Sr., who lost his son, James Jr., during a home invasion.

“Imagine your child suddenly taken out of your life…I had a lot of things I still wanted to do with my son. It’s very, very painful,” James said.

Another parent, Eddie Gonzalez, remembering his daughter, Meagan Gonzalez, shared that he wants the people responsible for all the deaths, including his daughter’s, to turn themselves in.

“We need to continue supporting each other and keeping this alive. So hopefully, you know, somebody that knows something will hopefully call it in and let us know,” Gonzalez said.

For most of the families ,it has been years since they’ve lost their children. For others, it has been months. Lori said she will not stop seeking justice for Aaron and others.

“Why protect a killer? What are you gaining from that? But living with knowing who this person is,” Lori said.

If you have any information that can assist authorities in unsolved homicide investigations, you’re encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with San Antonio Police Department Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.