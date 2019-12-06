Body found burned in SW Bexar County identified as missing San Antonio woman

BEXAR COUNTY – A body found burned and decomposed in a field in Southwest Bexar County has been identified as Meagan Gonzalez, 20, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Gonzalez was last seen Nov. 11 and was reported missing by her family to the San Antonio Police Department on Nov. 15.

Her pickup truck was found abandoned near Bandera Road at Loop 410.

A property owner found her body Tuesday when he was plowing his field in the 12000 block of Wisdom Road.

Salazar said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now taking over the investigation.

He asked anyone who may have seen her after Nov. 11 to come forward.

“Maybe she was seen running personal errands or at a grocery store or at a party, we’d like to know that. Even if you feel like maybe it won’t shed light on the homicide itself, it might give us a missing puzzle piece to that timeline that we’re trying to reconstruct,” Salazar said.

Salazar indicated that BCSO had identified at least one person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.