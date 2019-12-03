73ºF

Sheriff’s Office investigating after suspected human remains found in SW Bexar County

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found what they believe are human remains in the southwestern area of the county.

The remains were found in the 12000 block of Wisdom Road.

Crime scene investigators were dispatched to the area.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

