San Antonio mom who lost son in road rage shooting supporting Random Acts of Kindness challenge

SAN ANTONIO – The 2016 road rage death of Lori Rocha’s son, Aaron, remains unsolved, but each year, she asks the public to join in honoring her son’s life with a random act of kindness.

“I’ve been doing random acts of kindness to honor my son on his birthday,” said Rocha.

Last year, she donated 30 pairs of shoes in Aaron’s memory. Tuesday, Nov. 8, would have been his 31st birthday.

Lori Rocha holds a sign encouraging anyone with information to come forward regarding the Nov. 2016 murder of her son Aaron. (KSAT)

Rocha said she plans on giving words of encouragement throughout the day wherever she goes to eat and giving out gift cards “to bless others with a cup of coffee.”

“I can’t spend the day with my son any longer,” she said. “But I can bless others with the kindness he showed when he was here and keep his legacy alive.”

The nonprofit Sowkind has featured their story on its community spotlight, which suggests showing a grandparent or elder that they are remembered and cherished.

His mother is quoted as saying, “Aaron loved his grandma and great-grandma very much. They played a huge role in his life, teaching him about being a kind, loving and compassionate person to make a difference in the world.”

Rocha said Sowkind pays tribute to how her son lived his life.

“Aaron had a very kind heart,” she said in the Sowkind tribute. “Aaron always had a beautiful smile and a good word for those who needed it. He was quick to lend a helping hand or word of encouragement.”

San Antonio police have not yet made an arrest in Aaron Rocha’s 2016 murder in which he was gunned down in what they said was a random road rage incident on Huebner Road.

“Somebody knows something,” his mother said.

But she said they need to step forward to help solve the case.