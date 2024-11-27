Mother’s fight for justice in son’s unsolved murder remains steadfast eight years later

SAN ANTONIO – Eight years after the road rage killing of 25-year-old Aaron Rocha, his family is still waiting for answers. His mother remains steadfast in her fight for justice.

On Nov. 26, 2016, Rocha was a passenger in a blue Ford Explorer when a road rage incident turned deadly.

After leaving Fast Eddie’s near U.S. 281 and Bitters Road, the Explorer was traveling west when it was approached near Lockhill Selma and Huebner Road by another vehicle. Someone in the other vehicle fired multiple shots, hitting both Rocha and the driver. Rocha died from his injuries.

“It’s my mission to not only get justice, but this person needs to be held accountable and off our streets,” his mother, Lori Rocha, said.

Lori Rocha continues to grieve her son’s loss. Every year on the anniversary of his death, she stands at the intersection where the shooting happened, holding signs to raise awareness. Despite her efforts, the case remains unsolved.

“Every year for eight years, and of course, it doesn’t get easier,” she said.

The case is classified as a cold case, but investigators remain open to new leads.

“There’s nothing to investigate right now. So it would be called a cold case. But of course, if something comes in, they will get right back at it and investigate any tip they’re given,” Lori Rocha explained.

In the meantime, she holds on to hope and memories of her son, who she describes as a kind and loving person.

“I want Aaron to be remembered as a very loving, kind person, choosing love over hate. He always wanted to bring good into any situation,” Lori Rocha said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 210-224-7867 (STOP).