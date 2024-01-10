SAPD, Crime Stoppers ask for public’s help in searching for road rage shooter who killed man in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed Gilbert Aaron Rocha on Nov. 26, 2016.

Rocha was shot at around 2:30 a.m. on Huebner Road and NW Military Drive.

Police said Rocha, 25, and his friends left Fast Eddes near Highway 281 and Bitters Road in a blue Ford Explorer at approximately 2 a.m.

Rocha was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The Explorer drove to Loop 1604 and exited Bitters, and then headed west on Huebner.

At some point, there was a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.

The passenger of another vehicle fired multiple shots at the Explorer, striking Rocha and the driver.

Rocha died from his injuries, and authorities believe there were two suspects involved.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

WATCH BELOW: Rocha’s mother calls for help on seven-year mark of her son’s murder