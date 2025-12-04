New state law zeroes in on thieves for jugging ahead of holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said jugging is on the rise and is warning the public to stay vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

Jugging, according to police, is when criminals target their victims as they go to banks. The thieves would stalk them and, in some cases, follow them to multiple locations — waiting for the perfect time to steal their money.

“If you withdraw a large sum of money, usually, the bank will give you the money in a big envelope, try to hide it in your purse, under your shirt or something like that,” SAPD Detective Nathan Zachary said.

A new state law states jugging as a district felony offense. A suspect could face years in prison, especially if they cause harm to the victim.

“Now that we have the new jugging law, it’s a new Penal Code violation, so we are able to see where they are happening to find a trend,” Zachary said.

Before September, jugging cases were charged as “burglary of vehicles,” which made it harder for detectives to investigate because there are “tons” they go through each day, according to Zachary.

SAPD said along the Interstate 10 corridor, or any cluster of banks located in shopping areas, are considered “hot spots” for juggers in San Antonio.

“We’ve seen (juggers) take $20 to $90,000,” Zachary said.

Zachary said the South Side is more populated with these cases.

“I would recommend if you can, go through the drive-thru,” Zachary said. “(The suspects) don’t typically go through in the drive-thru.”

In November, Benson Lair, 33, was arrested in San Antonio for jugging burglary of a vehicle, records show.

Benson Lair, 33. (Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

According to the arrest warrant, Lair followed the victim from a Chase Bank on the West Side after the victim took $1,000 out of their account.

The victim drove home and placed the money inside, the warrant stated.

“Shortly after, the victim discovered his vehicle which was parked in his driveway, had been burglarized,” the warrant states.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Lair following the victim and ultimately breaking into their vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

If found guilty, Lair faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Even if I look paranoid, I’m always kind of glancing back over my shoulder,” a bank customer told KSAT. “I don’t care what I look like. I’m going to keep myself safe.”

