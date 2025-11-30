Suspect arrested, accused of fatally shooting man on North Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 46-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, witnesses told police they saw the shooter flee into a nearby residence.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Officers set a perimeter, and the Street Crimes Unit and SWAT located the shooter, the report states. The shooter, a 22-year-old man, was called out of the residence and taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The report states the man was arrested on a murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: