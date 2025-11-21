Man arrested in connection with high-speed stolen vehicle chase in Karnes County, deputies say

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a chase where speeds reached over 100 miles per hour and a deputy was injured.

Joe Luke Sanchez was booked into the Karnes County jail for evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest stems from an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 80 and Farm-to-Market 792.

Sanchez fled in the stolen vehicle and eventually stopped when a canine investigator performed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver in the 1000 block of FM 1354, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office stated that Sanchez was forcibly removed from the vehicle before he was taken into custody.

A Karnes County deputy was taken to a hospital for medical treatment from injuries sustained in the chase. They have since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Through further investigation, deputies said that Sanchez had also burglarized a residence in the Helena area several days ago.

Sanchez also allegedly burglarized the Pawnee Independent School District bus barn in Bee County and stole a different vehicle in Stockdale recently, the sheriff’s office said.

