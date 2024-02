SAN ANTONIO – Two men are facing charges after being caught racing on the far West Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Ernest Joseph Lemons and Collins Festus Ettah were both arrested.

Deputies said the two men were seen racing on Culebra Road and Westwood Loop.

One of the men was placed under arrest without further incident, but the other fled and was located moments later, according to officials.