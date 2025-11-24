Transguide: Multi-vehicle crash causes backups along Interstate 35 on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-vehicle crash prompted a closure and major backup on northbound Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, according to Transguide.

The crash, affecting the main lanes between Rittiman Road and Walzem Road, happened around 6:10 a.m. Monday.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed in an email to KSAT that the crash involved several vehicles, and at least one person had been hospitalized.

At one point, Transguide’s map for Bexar County showed all four northbound lanes closed, and traffic was backed up past FM 78.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

