Local News

Vehicle strikes off-duty Eagle Pass PD officer on bicycle, police say

It is unknown what caused the crash

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – An off-duty Eagle Pass Police Department officer riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, the department said in a social media post.

The crash happened at the intersection of Garrison and Adams streets in Eagle Pass, according to the post.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. The extent of the off-duty officer’s injuries is unknown.

It is also unknown what caused the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

KSAT has reached out for additional information.

