Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
67º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained
Monday brings storm threat for most of Texas

Local News

San Antonio police officer among 2 injured in West Side crash, SAFD says

KSAT is working to learn more information regarding the circumstances of the crash

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

A San Antonio Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on the night of Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured, including one police officer, following a crash Sunday evening on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of N General McMullen Drive and Blueridge Street, just south of Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

One San Antonio Police Department officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital with injuries, SAFD said.

It is not yet clear the circumstances that led up to the crash, but fire department officials said that a patrol vehicle was one of two vehicles involved.

This story is breaking and will be updated as we learn more information.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos