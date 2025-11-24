San Antonio police officer among 2 injured in West Side crash, SAFD says

A San Antonio Police Department patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on the night of Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured, including one police officer, following a crash Sunday evening on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of N General McMullen Drive and Blueridge Street, just south of Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

One San Antonio Police Department officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital with injuries, SAFD said.

It is not yet clear the circumstances that led up to the crash, but fire department officials said that a patrol vehicle was one of two vehicles involved.

This story is breaking and will be updated as we learn more information.

Read also: