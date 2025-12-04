Skip to main content
Local News

Man shot on Northwest Side dies at hospital, SAPD says

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near Wine Cup Drive and Alexander Hamilton Drive

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

A man died after he was shot in the chest on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he was shot in the chest on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Wine Cup Drive and Alexander Hamilton Drive.

An SAPD sergeant on scene said a caller dialed 911 and told a dispatcher that they saw the victim lying in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who said he was “possibly” in his “late 20s, early 30s” with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The sergeant later told KSAT that the man died at the hospital.

At this time, SAPD said the nature of the shooting is unclear.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

