Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death in Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – WARNING: This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audience and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

Austin police said they found a suicide note and other evidence indicating self-harm amid the investigation into the death of a Texas A&M University student who died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Austin early Saturday morning.

Brianna Aguilera, 19, was found on the ground about 12:46 a.m. Saturday, about two minutes after witnesses told police they heard her arguing on the phone with an out-of-town boyfriend. A bystander heard a thud and called 911 after finding the teen on the ground.

Aguilera was later positively identified by the medical examiner.

Austin police said the apartment complex, 21 Rio, gave them full access to the apartment and the building’s camera system to piece together their investigation. They also interviewed the people in the apartment several times, all of whom were unaware that their friend had been found on the ground that night and thought that she had left with other friends.

During a Thursday morning press conference, investigators said no evidence suggests anyone saw her falling from the balcony. There was no evidence of an altercation or that the death was linked to a crime.

What happened before Aguilera got to the apartment

Three days before Aguilera attended a tailgate in Austin on Friday, Nov. 28, she wrote a suicide note that was written to specific people in her life. It was found in a deleted folder by police during the investigation.

Austin police said Aguilera had made previous suicidal comments to friends in October and had engaged in self-harming behavior the evening before her death. She had also sent a text message to a friend that was suicidal in nature, according to police.

Hours before she arrived at 21 Rio, around 10 p.m., Aguilera was at a tailgate, where police said she had been asked to leave due to being intoxicated. She was seen stumbling into a nearby wooded area, where police later located her phone.

What happened after Aguilera arrived at 21 Rio

Aguilera arrived at the 21 Rio apartment complex in the 2100 block of Rio Grande Street, in the heart of the student housing area for UT students, around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police said video surveillance showed there were several people in an apartment on the high-rise’s 17th floor. Many of them were seen leaving throughout the night, except for Brianna and three others, according to APD.

Her friends lost track of her that night after believing she had left with others. However, Aguilera went out to the balcony and called her boyfriend from a borrowed phone for one minute before she was found on the ground by a passerby just two minutes after the call, police said.

Missing person

Aguilera’s friends called police the next afternoon to report they had not heard from their friend and believed she was missing.

Her mother also called police the next day to report she was unable to reach her daughter after 6 p.m. on Friday because her phone was set to “Do Not Disturb” mode.

Police told her that a missing persons report could not be filed within the first 24 hours of her disappearance since she did not meet the criteria of a missing person. As a result, a report was not generated, police told KSAT.

Aguilera’s mother later called police that same day to report that she had found her daughter’s phone.

APD told Aguilera’s mother about the death just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police investigation

Austin police spoke with the three people who were left in the apartment with Aguilera after all their friends had left that night. They also spoke to witnesses who saw the body on the ground early Saturday morning.

Police said every person who had been in the apartment was interviewed, some multiple times. And everyone was very forthcoming and open in answering questions about Aguilera.

The staff members at 21 Rio also gave officers access to the camera system to piece together the timeline of events that led up to Aguilera’s death.

Austin police said they attempted to reach Aguilera’s mother several times on Monday to tell her about the new evidence they found. She later told police to speak with her lawyer.

The teen’s parents retained the San Antonio-based Gamez Law Firm and the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm “to assist them in determining what happened to their daughter,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Police said they were able to speak with Aguilera’s father about the new evidence pointing to a possible suicide.

Aguilera’s phone is still being inspected further by the police department’s digital forensic unit. Her exact cause of death will be ruled by the medical examiner at a later time.

Police said there was some confusion about what Aguilera had been wearing the night of the tailgate. However, she was found wearing the same clothes from earlier that night.

When asked about questions regarding underage drinking in the apartment, police pointed to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for further questions regarding alcohol.

21 Rio issued the following statement amid the investigation, in part:

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation. In order to preserve the integrity of that process and to respect the privacy of the families involved, no further comments will be provided. Our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time.”

Family announces funeral arrangements

Aguilera’s family will have four different funeral arrangements in Laredo on Dec. 8-9.

Public Viewing: 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 8, 2025, at Hillside Funerals & Cremations, 310 Hillside Rd., Laredo

Vigil for the Deceased and Rosary: 7 p.m., Dec. 8, 2025, at Hillside Funerals & Cremations.

Funeral Mass: 8:30 a.m., Dec. 9, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 555 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo. The procession will depart at 8 a.m. from the funeral home.

Cremation: Following the Mass, with private burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.