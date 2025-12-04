Parents of Brianna Aguilera retain high-profile Texas law firms after daughter’s death in Austin

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of Brianna Aguilera, a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student who died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Austin, have retained two high-profile law firms to represent them in the case.

Manuel Aguilera and Stephanie Rodriguez retained the San Antonio-based Gamez Law Firm and the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm “to assist them in determining what happened to their daughter,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Brianna’s parents firmly believe there is much more information that needs to be discovered regarding their daughter’s death,” Buzbee said in the post. “They feel certain this was not an accident. This was certainly not a suicide. This family deserves straight answers.”

Buzbee said he will host a news conference with Brianna Aguilera’s parents to discuss the case at 1 p.m. Friday at the firm’s downtown Houston office.

The Gamez Law Firm said it will host its own news conference on Friday. The time and location have not yet been announced.

Buzbee urged anyone with information on Brianna Aguilera’s whereabouts on Nov. 28 to contact his office at 713-223-5393.

“No matter how seemingly insignificant, please reach out to us,” Buzbee said. “We want to speak to you.”

Brianna Aguilera, of Laredo, was found unresponsive early Saturday morning outside the 21 Rio apartment complex, in the heart of the student living area for University of Texas at Austin students. She traveled to the city for the Texas vs. Texas A&M football game.

The Austin Police Department said she fell from the 17th floor of the building, and initially said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances and that the case was not being investigated as a homicide.

After follow-up questions from KSAT, the department clarified that the investigation is still “open and ongoing.” The cause of death is pending the Travis County Medical Examiner’s findings.

Stephanie Rodriguez said the information she has been given doesn’t add up.

“There are a lot of inconsistencies with the story,” she told KSAT. “It’s just so unbearable and unimaginable what happened to her that night, and I don’t have answers.”

