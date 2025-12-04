SAPD closes investigation, won’t charge ex-McCollum HS coach accused of having relationship with student

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said that a former McCollum High School basketball coach won’t be charged after a former student said she had a sexual relationship with him.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday that the investigation into Marcus Alvarado’s case “was closed” and no arrests have been made.

Back in March, KSAT Investigates confirmed that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) began investigating Alvarado, 41. The investigation began on March 3, according to an agency spokesperson.

According to a document obtained by KSAT, Alvarado submitted his resignation to the Harlandale Independent School District, effective on March 31.

Two weeks later, KSAT Investigates spoke to a former student of Alvarado’s, who alleged she had a sexual relationship with him for multiple years.

Police said he was never arrested in connection with the allegations.

The woman said the sexual encounters ended approximately six years ago, but began when she was a high school freshman.

“‘Was it wrong? Yes,’” the woman, who is now an adult, told KSAT. “It was completely wrong.”

She said hugs in the hallways escalated into sexual acts with Alvarado inside a McCollum High School locker room.

“I don’t know how it started, but I just know... when it happened, it just happened really quick, and I didn’t know what it was, or how to react,” the woman said.

According to his publicly available online teaching certificate, Alvarado remains “under review” by the TEA’s educator investigations division.

