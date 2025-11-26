Man critically injured in West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near a park at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said several people were involved; however, the exact number is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

