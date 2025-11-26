Man critically injured in West Side shooting, San Antonio police say Shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near a park at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near a park at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue.
Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Police said several people were involved; however, the exact number is currently unknown.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers ▶ 0:32 Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers Daniela Ibarra tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:38 Daniela Ibarra tries Guess that Pie with David Elder Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs ▶ 1:21 Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward ▶ 1:09 Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman allegedly told her to drive ▶ 0:50 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman allegedly told her to drive Kerr County's first major holiday since floods: A recovery update ▶ 3:03 Kerr County's first major holiday since floods: A recovery update Kerr Co. finds hope 145 days post-floods ▶ 0:57 Kerr Co. finds hope 145 days post-floods Kerr County recovery: Veterans help clear flood debris ▶ 3:07 Kerr County recovery: Veterans help clear flood debris Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays ▶ 1:26 Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder ▶ 0:41 Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder 100+ homes damaged after tornado rips through Harris County ▶ 0:39 100+ homes damaged after tornado rips through Harris County Transportation secretary: Ditch the pajamas when flying ▶ 0:41 Transportation secretary: Ditch the pajamas when flying Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show ▶ 1:45 Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman ▶ 0:41 Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman Vigil held for men killed in Deco District ▶ 0:47 Vigil held for men killed in Deco District How you can help Wreaths Across America ▶ 0:46 How you can help Wreaths Across America Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River ▶ 0:48 Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger ▶ 0:31 Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera ▶ 1:58 Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage ▶ 1:23 New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club ▶ 1:37 Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear ▶ 1:07 San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek ▶ 1:50 SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later ▶ 1:29 Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later Previous photo Next photo