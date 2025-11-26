Skip to main content
Man critically injured in West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near a park at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured in a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near a park at Menchaca Street and North Hamilton Avenue.

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said several people were involved; however, the exact number is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

