Woman arrested after pepper-spraying people on River Walk barge over loud phone complaints, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after San Antonio police say she pepper-sprayed several people on a River Walk boat earlier this month.

Kasidy Luz Trevino, 17, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent, a third-degree felony, Bexar County jail records show.

Trevino was booked into jail on Wednesday.

San Antonio police said she pepper-sprayed at least eight people, including a 3-year-old child and an older adult, on a barge around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the 500 block of River Walk.

Multiple people on the boat told officers that she was told to turn down her loud phone.

The boat operator also told the woman to turn her phone down, then stopped the boat to let her exit, an SAPD report said.

After getting off the boat, SAPD said she allegedly began threatening those still on board before pepper-spraying the victims. Police said she then ran off.

Several of the victims reported injuries. An arrest warrant affidavit states victims experienced pain, a burning sensation and difficulty breathing “for a prolonged period of time.”

Footage posted to TikTok after the alleged incident showed people disembarking the boat, which appeared to be docked between East Crockett Street and East Commerce Street.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Trevino’s probation officer and an SAPD officer saw the TikTok video and recognized Trevino. The officers notified police.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio also received “multiple tips” from people who watched the video and identified Trevino as the suspect, the affidavit states.

