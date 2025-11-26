Skateboarder in critical condition after colliding with vehicle on Northeast Side, SAPD says Driver not expected to face charges Crash near Rittiman Road and Vandiver Drive (KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old skateboarder was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a Jeep on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
Police said the man was skateboarding on the sidewalk on Rittiman Road around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. He then failed to yield the right of way to a Jeep traveling north through an intersection on North Vandiver, according to an SAPD report.
The skateboarder crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle, throwing him to the ground, police said.
The driver stayed to render aid until police arrived. The skateboarder was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, according to SAPD.
No criminal charges are expected to be filed.
About the Author Ivan Herrera headshot
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.
