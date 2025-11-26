Crime Stoppers, SAPD searching for driver connected to fatal West Side hit-and-run

Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are searching or a white Chevrolet Trailblazer that hit a man and later fled from the scene on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are seeking information on a vehicle that fled the scene of a West Side hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident happened on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 19.

SAPD said the victim, 31-year-old Andrew Reyna, was walking and attempted to cross the street near Historic Old Highway 90 and Suzette Avenue, not far from Pinn Road.

A white SUV hit Reyna, sending him flying in the air about 20-30 feet. Authorities said a second vehicle hit the man; however, the driver stopped and called police.

Witnesses to the crash told SAPD they watched the white SUV slow down before fleeing the scene, police said.

SAPD confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday that no arrests had been made.

A release from Crime Stoppers said the vehicle was a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

