‘Turn yourself in’: Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward

SAN ANTONIO – What happened in just a few seconds last week on Historic Old Highway 90 has left one San Antonio family shattered.

Andrew Reyna, 31, was hit and killed trying to cross the street on Wednesday, Nov. 19. The San Antonio Police Department said he was hit by two cars, and the first driver never stopped.

“It wasn’t enough that it was one, but the second one to hit him ... I was out of my mind to hear two cars‚” Reyna’s mom, Monica Ortega, said.

>> Know of a dangerous crossing in San Antonio? Here’s how to get help.

According to SAPD, a white car hit Reyna first around 5:30 a.m. After the crash, SAPD said he was hit again by a second vehicle. That driver stopped and called 911.

SAPD confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday that no arrests have been made in the case.

Ortega said justice won’t bring back her son, but she said it might bring her some peace knowing why this happened.

“Turn yourself in and say something,” Ortega said. “This isn’t just a dog you hit. This is a man who had one baby.”

Anyone who knows the identity of the first driver can submit a tip anonymously at the link here.

