Know of a dangerous crossing in San Antonio? Here’s how to get help.

SAN ANTONIO – A new study ranked San Antonio as the seventh deadliest city in the country for pedestrians.

That’s part of the reason why the city launched a new public safety campaign to prevent pedestrian and motor vehicle deaths. But that’s not the only way you can get help if you know of a dangerous intersection or crossing.

Over the last month, KSAT has published multiple stories about how calls for help from the community have led to change.

The city upgraded a crosswalk on Southeast Military Drive after two people, including a pregnant woman, were hit and killed. A traffic study has also started on Marbach Road, where a John Jay High School student was hit and killed trying to get lunch.

After our reporting, we heard your questions: What’s being done to address this problem, and how can I get change in my neighborhood? So, we went to the City of San Antonio to ask those questions.

“If someone passes away, that’s someone’s mom or dad or son or daughter,” Kristie Flores, the assistant to the director of transportation at the city, said. “We really just want to use this campaign to redirect people’s thinking.”

The initiative will use $1.2 million in grant funding on its outreach campaign over the next five years. It’ll also spend $4 million on median crosswalks on Zarzamora Street.

Anyone can submit a tip for a dangerous intersection or crossing on the city’s SA Speak Up page.

The city also said people with concerns should call or submit a request to 311 for the fastest response.

Read also: