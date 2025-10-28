Marbach Road connection project aims to relieve congestion on far West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As San Antonio experiences continued sprawl, the growth has been felt heavily in unincorporated Bexar County, which cannot enact land use controls in the same way that cities can.

During a recent Commissioners’ Court meeting, Bexar County leaders took a step toward addressing traffic congestion on the far West Side by approving a contract to connect two disconnected segments of Marbach Road west of Loop 1604.

The current 750-foot gap on Marbach Road pushes drivers onto residential streets in the Champions Park and Champions Manor neighborhoods in order to continue toward western parts of the county.

“We are experiencing a tremendous amount of traffic,” resident Ben Mostyn said.

The lack of arterial roads in the region has also caused strain on nearby Highway 90 and Potranco Road.

“Connecting this gap will really unlock a lot of congestion to be able to get from far west Bexar County towards 1604 and beyond,” county engineer Ary Reinhardt said.

Residents in the area described the project as long overdue, expressing concern that the road was not completed prior to building homes in the neighborhood.

Reinhardt said the land where the road will be completed is privately owned, and the owners had not found the funding to complete the project.

“They just weren’t ready to do anything,” Reinhardt said.

Bexar County Public Works proposed a partnership with the owner of the land, which was approved during Commissioners’ Court on Oct. 14.

“The developer is giving us the land, designing the road,” Reinhardt said. “We will take the plans and build the road.”

The Bexar County Public Works Department anticipates construction will begin by late 2026, with the road opening scheduled for early 2027.

Watch below: How the project is expected to work

Read also: