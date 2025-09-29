US Highway 90 turnaround bridge opens in far west Bexar County

The new U.S. Highway 90 turnaround bridge at State Highway 211.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. Highway 90 turnaround bridge is now open in far west Bexar County.

The new westbound-to-eastbound turnaround bridge opened Monday afternoon at State Highway 211, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Construction on the bridge started in summer 2024 and finished four months early, TxDOT said.

The bridge is part of the U.S. 90 and S.H. 211 operational improvements project. The project includes $6.8 million in safety and traffic flow improvements at the intersection, as well as new turn lanes to align with the bridge, TxDOT said.

TxDOT estimates the project will be completed in 2026.

“The milestone marks the substantial completion of the project aimed at improving safety and traffic flow on the corridor,” TxDOT said in a news release.

