New Northwest Side flyover ramp opens Saturday at Loop 1604 and I-10

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation continues adding new flyover ramps at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 as part of a broader north San Antonio highway expansion project.

The fourth flyover ramp is set to open Saturday, which will connect eastbound Loop 1604 to eastbound I-10.

Drivers will be able to access the ramp entry point on Loop 1604, just past La Cantera Parkway, and connect to I-10 before the De Zavala Road exit.

The remaining four flyovers are expected to open by the end of 2026.

The first flyover opened in December 2024, connecting eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10.

The second flyover opened in early June 2025, connecting westbound I-10 to westbound Loop 1604.

The third flyover opened in August 2025, connecting westbound Loop 1604 to eastbound I-10.

