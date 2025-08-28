Tallest flyover ramp in San Antonio to open on Northwest Side, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – The tallest flyover ramp in San Antonio is expected to open to drivers on the Northwest Side on Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to open the ramp by 5 p.m. The ramp will connect westbound Loop 1604 to eastbound Interstate 10, a TxDOT news release said.

Drivers can access the ramp on Loop 1604, just past NW Military Highway, connecting to I-10 before the De Zavala Road exit.

The 13-story ramp, part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, is the third flyover ramp to open in the past eight months.

“This direct connector is the highest one we have, not only on this project, at about 128 feet high, but also pretty much in the San Antonio region,” said TxDOT-San Antonio District Engineer Charles Benavidez.

TxDOT crews constructed the ramp using 10.7 million pounds of steel and over 33,000 feet of concrete beams.

The fourth ramp at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange is expected to open by the end of this year, TxDOT said.

Earlier this month, TxDOT opened a flyover ramp on the East Side, connecting westbound Interstate 10 to southbound Loop 410.

For the latest on traffic conditions across Bexar County, visit KSAT’s Traffic page.

Read more: