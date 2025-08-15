TxDOT plans weekend closure ahead of new East Side flyover ramp

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to open a new flyover ramp on the East Side, but some road closures will preempt the grand opening.

The ramp is expected to be open to drivers by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18, according to a TxDOT news release. Once opened, drivers will have easier access from westbound Interstate 10 to southbound Loop 410.

However, TxDOT is instituting a weekend road closure to allow crews to complete final work on the ramp.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, until Monday, Aug. 18, a full closure of the southbound mainlanes of Loop 410 from I-10 to Rigsby Avenue will be in effect, TxDOT said.

Southbound traffic on Loop 410 will be diverted to the frontage road and re-enter the main lanes after Rigsby Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for delays. For the latest on traffic conditions across Bexar County, visit KSAT’s Traffic page.

The project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, launched by Gov. Greg Abbott to reduce congestion in the state’s most populous areas.

