Bexar County, Spectrum partner to bring broadband internet to 12K rural homes, businesses

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County and Spectrum have partnered to expand fiber broadband internet to more than 12,000 additional homes and businesses in areas that were unserved or underserved.

The service will reach areas in Von Ormy, St. Hedwig, Converse, Somerset, Atascosa, Adkins, Sandy Oaks, Macdona, Helotes, Schertz, Cibolo and Selma, according to a news release from Spectrum.

Recommended Videos

The public-private partnership was made possible by a combined investment of more than $58 million, including $46.6 million from Spectrum and an $11.8 million grant from Bexar County, according to the news release.

Local leaders partnered with the internet provider company to expand services after the COVID-19 pandemic revealed there was a clear digital divide across the county.

“It is going to be a game-changing event for those who live in this rapidly growing area, especially here in Precinct 1, to the southwest, to the South Side, to the southeast and Precinct 4,” said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai during a news conference about the announcement last week.

By the end of this year, the completion of phase 2 will connect an additional 2,400 homes and businesses in the area to Spectrum. Phase one was completed earlier this year, in March.