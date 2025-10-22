Guajolote Ranch project moves forward as TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over watershed

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved the permit for a controversial wastewater facility in northwest Bexar County, as part of a development project known as Guajolote Ranch.

The TCEQ office of commissioners came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning that the permit “meets all applicable requirements.”

“In my evaluation, I find that the evidence and records support the ALJ’s determination that the applicant met its burden to establish that the draft permit is protective and meets all applicable requirements,” said a TCEQ commissioner.

For months, opponents fought against the permit because the wastewater treatment facility will be built directly over the Helotes Creek watershed, which supplies San Antonio with its drinking water.

Guajolote Ranch is a proposed development that would create approximately 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres, located north of Grey Forest. Lennar Homes, a Florida-based developer, is the company behind the project.

Opponents’ most significant concern was the requirement for the wastewater treatment plant, which is necessary to accompany the project. The plant will process, clean, and treat sewage, then discharge it into Helotes Creek.

The creek feeds into the Trinity and Edwards aquifers, which are part of the drinking water supply for nearly 2.5 million people across South Central Texas and parts of the Hill Country.

The Edwards Aquifer makes up 15% of San Antonio’s water supply.

A study paid for by the City of San Antonio in 2020 found that adding a wastewater treatment system in this location would “significantly degrade the watershed and the quality of water recharging the Edwards aquifer.”

Researchers who have spoken to KSAT said that not only does the treatment process have to be absolutely perfect every time to produce drinking water free of bacteria and waste, but the treated water also doesn’t always eliminate forever chemicals in wastewater, which can cause health issues such as cancer.

KSAT has reached out to Lennar multiple times, but has only received a response from them once regarding this issue. Lennar said they have plans in place to prevent pollution of the Edwards Aquifer and San Antonio’s drinking water.

