San Antonio targets pedestrian safety on high-risk roads with planned $1.2M campaign

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Transportation Department has launched a public safety campaign focused on pedestrian safety along three “high-injury” corridors

The initiative is targeting safety measures along Zarzamora Street, W.W. White Road and Fredericksburg Road.

A recent study ranked San Antonio as the seventh-deadliest city in the nation for pedestrians.

“I think in our everyday lives we get so busy and we’re just rushing from one place to another that we forget to really just slow down (and) pay attention,” said Kristie Flores, a Vision Zero facilitator with the Transportation Department.

According to Texas Department of Transportation data, there were 769 pedestrian-involved accidents in the city last year. Of those, 168 people were seriously injured and 89 died.

“We take that information very seriously because it’s going to help us also track our success with the program,” Flores said. “So if somebody’s telling us, ‘Hey, this is a pretty scary intersection,’ we definitely want to keep tabs on it so that we know how we’re progressing with the campaign.”

The Keep Crossings SAfe initiative plans to use $1.2 million in grant funding over the next five years to support a safety outreach campaign, while simultaneously spending more than $4 million on median crosswalks on Zarzamora St.

On the Keep Crossings SAfe website, anyone can submit a location they believe is a dangerous crosswalk in town. You can do so at the link here.

