San Antonio to recognize lives lost to traffic crashes as deaths top 100 in 2025

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, near the 2300 block of Austin Hwy.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Transportation Department plans to recognize lives lost to traffic violence during World Day of Remembrance this weekend, as local fatal traffic crashes top 100.

The World Day of Remembrance, a United Nations initiative, takes place on the third Sunday of November.

Yellow lights will shine on City Hall on Sunday to recognize victims of traffic crashes, a city news release said.

“The yellow light represents a candle flame, lit to memorialize the victims and their families to road violence,” said Cat Hernandez, director of San Antonio’s Transportation Department.

San Antonio’s Vision Zero (VZSA) program aims to reduce traffic fatalities on roads throughout the city. Similar initiatives have been adopted across the United States.

The city established its Vision Zero program in 2015. In 2024, a Vision Zero Action Plan, the first of its kind in Texas, was created, according to an SASpeakUp page.

So far in 2025, there have been more than 133 fatal crashes, with 141 deaths, the news release said, citing local crash data.

Fifty-four pedestrians and four bicyclists have died this year, according to the release.

San Antonio police and Vision Zero urge safety for drivers, especially when driving at night.

“Drivers must be vigilant, and those who are walking and biking must be aware of their surroundings,” Hernandez said. “Our goal is zero deaths; zero serious injuries.”

The Transportation Department and VZSA are planning several street safety projects over the coming weeks:

A forthcoming crosswalk safety campaign along three of San Antonio’s High Injury Networks (HINs).

Creation of an HIN Dashboard on SA.gov.

Safety education and outreach to students, neighborhoods and senior citizens about the importance of safety behind the wheel, on foot or on a bike.

As of this writing, five Vision Zero-focused projects have been completed in San Antonio. Five more are under construction.

Just this week, the city and VIA Metropolitan Transit officials welcomed pedestrian safety improvements to a dangerous stretch of Southeast Military Drive.

A woman walking in a crosswalk was killed after she was hit by multiple vehicles on Thursday evening along Austin Highway.

