Pedestrian deaths spur safety upgrades on stretch of Southeast Military Drive

SAN ANTONIO – One grieving family said their fight for safety is finally paying off.

This is about a stretch of Southeast Military Drive that neighbors have told KSAT repeatedly is dangerous. After we checked in with neighbors over the last few weeks, changes are now finally visible.

We first told you about these concerns at the end of August. Jeanette Espitia and her unborn child, Jai Jai, died after trying to cross Southeast Military Drive. She was eight months pregnant when she was hit and killed, and she leaves behind three kids.

One week after her death, Noah Patterson was hit and killed just feet away in the same corridor.

That’s when Jesse Espitia’s brother, Jesse, started advocating for change. When we first spoke to Jesse, he wanted the bus stop in the eastbound lanes of Southeast Military Drive to move closer to the crosswalk. He also wanted more lights at that same crosswalk.

On Monday, we confirmed that both changes had occurred.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Jesse said. “I was thrilled. I was happy.”

A spokesperson for VIA said the bus stop was relocated to the crosswalk from outside the Dairy Queen at the request of the city to “enhance safety for the corridor, in line with Vision Zero’s goals.”

A spokesperson for the city confirmed crews added additional lights to the signal. That spokesperson said once the signal is fully activated, the lights will no longer flash yellow. Instead, when someone walks up and pushes the crosswalk button, the signals will go from green to yellow to red, and pedestrians will have “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signals to cross.

That activation is currently scheduled for Nov. 13.

“We’re still pushing for more things,” Jesse said.

The Espitia family said they are still advocating for a four-way permanent traffic signal at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and Old Corpus Christi.