Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on South Side, San Antonio police say

A woman died after a crash on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rushed to a local hospital and later died after she was hit by a vehicle on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Southeast Military Drive and Old Corpus Christi Highway intersection.

Police said that the woman attempted to cross SE Military Drive without using the crosswalk.

The driver of a Dodge Caliber heading eastbound on SE Military Drive struck the woman, the preliminary report said.

According to police, the driver remained on the scene and assisted officers with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

