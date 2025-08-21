Man dies in crash at Southwest Side intersection, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday afternoon after he drove through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police.

Officers responded to a call for a major accident involving two vehicles around 6:00 p.m. in the 9500 block of the Interstate 35 southbound access road at Cassin Road.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver of a Honda Accord and the driver of a Chevrolet Impala had crashed into each other.

Police determined that the driver of the Accord was heading northbound on I-35 and failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused the collision.

SAPD said the driver of the Impala was heading east on Cassin Road prior to the crash.

The driver of the Accord was rushed to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

SAPD said that the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

READ ALSO: