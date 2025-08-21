Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 houses severely damaged after fire spreads on North Side, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; One home was occupied with residents

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two homes were severely damaged early Thursday morning after a fire spread from a shed, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday on Asteroid Street and Merritime Court towards the North Side.

SAFD said that flames from the shed on Asteroid Street managed to spread to multiple homes on another block.

One home appeared to be vacant while the house was occupied with residents, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read also on KSAT

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos