2 houses severely damaged after fire spreads on North Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two homes were severely damaged early Thursday morning after a fire spread from a shed, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday on Asteroid Street and Merritime Court towards the North Side.

SAFD said that flames from the shed on Asteroid Street managed to spread to multiple homes on another block.

One home appeared to be vacant while the house was occupied with residents, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

