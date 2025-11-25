Several suffer minor injuries after VIA bus crashes on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people suffered minor injuries aboard a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus after it crashed into a parked car on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened early Tuesday in the 600 block of North Frio Street, not far from Haven For Hope Way.

An SAPD officer at the scene said a person was in the vehicle, but did not specify if they were injured.

SAPD said the cause of the crash is under investigation, though it appears to be an accident.

There were four to five people aboard the bus, and their injuries were minor, police said.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said three of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The bus hit the outside of a nearby building, SAFD said. It is unclear how much damage was present.

A support beam for a nearby power line was knocked over after the crash. CPS Energy crews were on the scene working to clear the beam from the road, police said.

CPS Energy’s outage map showed no nearby outages.

KSAT has reached out to VIA for comment on the crash. This story will be updated when we hear from the transit agency.

Later Tuesday, Celine Dobbs, VIA’s manager of strategic communications, said the bus hit a tree before crashing into the building.

Dobbs’ full statement can be viewed below:

This morning, a bus and private vehicle were in a collision near the intersection of Frio Street and Haven for Hope Way. After making contact with the vehicle, the bus struck a tree and then came to rest against a building. The bus operator and the driver of the vehicle were transported to local medical facilities. There were passengers on the bus at the time of the collision. Some were being treated at the scene with minor injuries. Celine Dobbs, VIA’s manager of strategic communications

