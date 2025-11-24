Driver crashes into home during medical episode on Northeast Side, SAFD says

A driver experiencing a medical episode crashed a truck into a home on Nov. 24, 2025, in the 13400 block of Patmore Drive on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into a home on the Northeast Side as they experienced a medical episode, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Patmore Drive, not far from Nacogdoches and Higgins Roads.

Two people were inside the home, but no one was injured, according to SAFD.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment due to the medical episode, SAFD says.

