2 hospitalized after possible DWI-related crash on North Side, SAPD says

Two people were hospitalized after a crash possibly linked to DWI on the North Side around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of O’Connor Road, just south of Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a crash possibly linked to DWI on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of O’Connor Road, just south of Loop 1604.

According to SAPD, two sedans crashed near the intersection of Corian Springs Drive.

One of the drivers, a man in a Volkswagen, was taken to the hospital for injuries to both of his legs, police said.

The other driver was also hospitalized; however, their injuries were not immediately clear.

The driver of the Volkswagen was going to be evaluated for possibly driving while intoxicated, according to SAPD.

