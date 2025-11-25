Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

76-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

Driver remained at the scene, police say

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Gevers Street, near Rigsby Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Police said the woman was hospitalized with serious bodily injury. The driver remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos