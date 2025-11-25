76-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says Driver remained at the scene, police say FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Gevers Street, near Rigsby Avenue.
Police said the woman was hospitalized with serious bodily injury. The driver remained at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. Additional information was not immediately available.
