Woman allegedly pepper-sprayed 8 people on River Walk boat, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman ran after allegedly pepper-spraying at least eight people on a San Antonio River Walk boat over the weekend, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of River Walk in downtown San Antonio.

Multiple people on the boat informed officers that an unknown woman, identified by SAPD as the suspect, was told to turn down her loud phone.

The boat operator also told the woman to turn her phone down, then stopped the boat to let her exit, an SAPD report said.

After getting off the boat, SAPD said the woman allegedly began threatening those still on board before pepper-spraying the victims.

The woman fled from the scene and has not been found, police said.

Several of the victims reported injuries; however, the SAPD report does not indicate the severity.

Footage posted to TikTok after the alleged incident showed people disembarking the boat, which appeared to be docked between East Crockett and East Commerce Streets.