SAPD seeks help to identify female person of interest in fatal West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a person of interest believed to have information about a fatal West Side shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 4:30 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a man, later identified as Zachary James Owens, 23, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on a sidewalk nearby in the 1200 block of Mira Vista.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Owens died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

In a Facebook post, SAPD said witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing southbound across Culebra Road.

SAPD said surveillance footage shows a blurry image of a person running from the area. A female can be seen walking in the same direction, police said.

The department said the female is a person of interest in the case and is believed to have information about the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information about the female is asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-2457.

