Crime Stoppers seeks tips to identify driver in fatal hit-and-run on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips to identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on the Northwest Side, according to a news release.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Feb. 18, 2026, in the 1800 block of Bandera Road.

According to authorities, a woman was crossing the street from Bandera Express Mart, near the intersection of Bandera Road and East Broadview Drive.

While the woman was walking into the southbound lane, she was struck by a sedan. The release states it is unknown if the woman was using a crosswalk, but police previously said she was outside the crosswalk when she was hit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Mary Acosta, 27, as the victim Friday morning. A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

After the crash, the driver fled without providing any aid to Acosta or identifying himself, the release states.

Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a 2008 to 2011 light-colored Ford Focus sedan. The vehicle may have damage to the front right headlight and the front windshield and a missing windshield wiper.

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for information to help identify the driver who fled the scene. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

