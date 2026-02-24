SAPD: 2 people arrested after rifle, marijuana, other weapons found in stolen vehicle on West Side

The sergeant stated that two other people fled from the scene.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people were arrested after officers found a high-powered rifle, marijuana and other weapons in a stolen vehicle on the West Side.

Officers stopped the vehicle around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday near San Carlos and South Calaveras streets.

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that officers were responding to a call, and a license plate reader showed the vehicle was stolen.

The officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested two of the people inside, the sergeant said.

However, the sergeant stated that two other people fled from the scene.

SAPD said the officers then went door-to-door, searching the area with a K-9, along with San Antonio Independent School District and Park Police officers.

The department’s EAGLE helicopter also assisted in the search, but the two people were not found.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

